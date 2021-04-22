Advertisement

Rockford’s AAR facility to become United Airlines maintenance hub, 250 jobs coming

United Airlines to use the airport’s AAR facility as the maintenance hub for United’s Boeing 737 fleet and other aircraft.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - United Airlines will use the Illinois-based AAR Corp maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility at Rockford International Airport as a new maintenance hub.

The agreement with AAR Corp and United Airlines to use the airport’s AAR facility as the maintenance hub for United’s Boeing 737 fleet and other aircraft will run through 2025 and bring an additional 250 jobs to the region, according to the announcement from Congresswoman Bustos’ Office.

“Since opening its MRO at RFD in 2016, AAR Corp. has been a key partner in our continued work to support the airport’s role as a leading regional economic engine. And they are right at home in a city with a long legacy of excellence in aerospace engineering and manufacturing.  We are beyond excited by AAR’s new contract with United Airlines, and we appreciate the hard work of Senator Duckworth, Senator Durbin, Congresswoman Bustos and Governor Pritzker to make this partnership possible,” Mayor Tom McNamara said.

“Today’s announcement is excellent news for the Rockford region and adds to the growing list of successes at Chicago Rockford International Airport – a major driver of the local economy,” U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos said. “Choosing this facility as its new maintenance hub is a testament to the strength of our region, and I applaud United Airlines and AAR for investing in our community. I’ll continue to work alongside Senators Durbin and Duckworth, and community leaders like Mayor McNamara to secure important investments like this.”

