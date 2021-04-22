Rockford University’s Kevin Diemer named to Second Team All-Central Region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kevin Diemer had a renaissance year for Rockford University men’s basketball, after missing last season with an injury. On Wednesday, the Boylan grad added another postseason award, after being named to the Second Team All-Central Region by D3hoops.com.

Diemer was the only player from the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference to be selected all-region this year. He is just the third Regents men’s basketball player to earn this recognition and first to do so since 2017.

Last month, Diemer was voted as the NACC South Division Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and First Team All-NACC. He earned four straight NACC Player of the Week honors and was a D3hoops.com Team of the Week selection. Diemer is seventh in Division III in double-doubles (7), 16th in made field goals (107), 18th in total rebounds (137), 27th in total points (273) and 28th in defensive rebounds per game (7.5).

The former Titan will return to RU for his sixth season. He is just 188 points shy of becoming the 15th men’s basketball player in program history with 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in a career.

