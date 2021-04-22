Advertisement

Rockford University’s Kevin Diemer named to Second Team All-Central Region

Rockford University junior forward Kevin Diemer earned a spot on the D3hoops.com Team of the...
Rockford University junior forward Kevin Diemer earned a spot on the D3hoops.com Team of the Week for the first time in his collegiate career.(Rockford University)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kevin Diemer had a renaissance year for Rockford University men’s basketball, after missing last season with an injury. On Wednesday, the Boylan grad added another postseason award, after being named to the Second Team All-Central Region by D3hoops.com.

Diemer was the only player from the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference to be selected all-region this year. He is just the third Regents men’s basketball player to earn this recognition and first to do so since 2017.

Last month, Diemer was voted as the NACC South Division Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and First Team All-NACC. He earned four straight NACC Player of the Week honors and was a D3hoops.com Team of the Week selection. Diemer is seventh in Division III in double-doubles (7), 16th in made field goals (107), 18th in total rebounds (137), 27th in total points (273) and 28th in defensive rebounds per game (7.5).

The former Titan will return to RU for his sixth season. He is just 188 points shy of becoming the 15th men’s basketball player in program history with 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in a career.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Safranek
Mother of Nathaniel Burton charged with 5 counts of first degree murder
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Burglary
Rockford man at large after Clodius & Company burglary
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says he released body cam video from all four deputies...
Winn. Co. Sheriff’s Office releases body cam footage from deputy-involved fatal shooting
Lorilee Lane Hutson
UPDATE: Missing Morrison teen back home safe

Latest News

Lutheran's Zach Derus was named to the Class 2A All-State Second Team on Wednesday.
Lutheran’s Zach Derus named to AP All-State Second Team
Hononegah defeated Guilford in straight sets on senior night.
Hononegah wins rematach with Guilford on Senior Night
Hononegah defeated Guilford in straight sets.
Guilford vs. Hononegah, Girls Volleyball - April 20, 2021
Jefferson will not play its final football game of the spring, citing injuries as the reason.
Jefferson opts not to play final football game of spring