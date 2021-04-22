Rock River Valley City Nature Challenge unites locals with global efforts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An international collaboration between cities to document wildlife using the website and app iNaturalist will take place in Rockford starting April 30.

Severson Dells Nature Center organized a coalition of several local organizations to participate in the Rock River Valley City Nature Challenge.

“The City Nature Challenge empowers anyone to become part of a global effort to document biodiversity, which is more important now than ever,” Andrea Wallace Noble, coordinator of the Rock River Valley City Nature Challenge and Naturalist at Severson Dells Nature Center said.

Wildlife observations are collected between April 30 and May 3. It’s an opportunity for local residents of all ages and backgrounds to participate in citizen science and help scientists track biodiversity data, all while maintaining physical distancing protocols. This year, 22 events are scheduled between the 14 partner organizations.

Anyone in Winnebago, Boone, DeKalb, Ogle, and Stephenson counties can participate in the Rock River Valley City Nature Challenge. First, locals must make an iNaturalist account on the website or the free app available for all phone types. After creating an account, locals go outside and start taking pictures of plant and animal observations between April 30 and May 3. An iNaturalist Scavenger Hunt available on the website adds to the challenge. From May 4 to 9, the observations will be identified.

To learn more about the Rock River Valley City Nature Challenge, and register for one or more of the 22 events scheduled, visit here.

City Nature Challenge began in 2016 as a friendly competition between San Francisco and L.A. and quickly grew to 159 cities across 6 continents in 2019. Last year alone, City Nature Challenge had 35,000 participants that made nearly 1 million wildlife observations and documented over 1,000 rare, threatened, and endangered species. It is organized by California Academy of Sciences and Natural History Museum Los Angeles County.

