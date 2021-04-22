Mother of Nathaniel Burton charged with 5 counts of first degree murder

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - The mother of 7-year-old Nathaniel Burton — an Oregon boy who died in February — has been charged with his murder on Wednesday.

“First-degree murder charges have been filed by way of a six count information against a Sarah Safranek,” Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said.

Prosecutors are calling it a heinous crime an Ogle County mother accused of suffocating her seven-year-old son

“I cried about it it’s sad either way because you know my grandson’s gone and my daughter’s gone,” Nathaniel’s grandmother and Safranek’s mother Colleen Hackman said.

In February Hackman lost her grandson Nathaniel burton. On Wednesday she learned it’s her daughter the boy’s mother who’s been charged with the murder.

“He was just a great kid he was very very respectful at my house and very fun,” Hackman said

“He made everybody laugh, anybody that was around him he was so happy,” Nathaniel’s foster parent Rebecca Rhea said.

Rebecca and Daniel Rhea were Nathaniel’s foster parents, he was in and out of their home frequently. The couple says they miss Nathaniel dearly.

“It’s hard being in the house because everywhere you turn you know it reminds me of him,” Rebecca Rhea said.

Both Nathaniel’s grandparents and foster parents say they had concerns about his living situation before he died.

“We just felt that the system really failed him all along he cried out for help and we tried to get him out and there was no help to be had for him,” Daniel Rhea said.

“I had actually noticed some things at the end of last year that concerned me and I had made a call to DCFS and in August and then October I guess they said there was no threat,” Hackman said.

Hackman says she believes Nathaniel’s death could’ve been prevented. The Rhea’s hope his case helps keep other kids safe in the future.

“He cried out for help and it was never heard and I just feel now that after his death he’s still crying for help,” Daniel Rhea said.

Hackman and the Rhea’s say each of them made claims to DCFS about Nathaniel’s living situation, we have not been able to confirm this with the agency at this time. One DCFS agent was unable to comment on the case.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.