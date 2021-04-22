More than 15K unemployment claims filed in Ill. last week

CHICAGO (CBS/WIFR) – The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported 15,248 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of April 17 in Illinois, a 20 percent decrease from the previous week.

There were 547,000 total claims filed across the country last week. There were 18,986 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of April 5 in Illinois.

The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in March, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas.

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 8.1 percent in March 2021 from 5.3 percent in March 2020 in Rockford. The last time the March rate was equal to or higher was in 2017 when it was 8.6 percent.

Total nonfarm employment decreased in Rockford -8,100 compared to March 2020. Leisure-Hospitality (-2,000), Educational-Health Services (-1,800), Manufacturing (-1,500), and Retail Trade (-700) sectors recorded the largest employment declines over-the-year. Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+100) had payroll gains over the year.

In Ogle County, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.3 percent in March 2021 from 4.4 percent in March 2020. The last time the March rate was equal to or higher was in 2016 when it was 7.0 percent. Total nonfarm employment decreased -1,150 over the year. The Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-275), Construction (-175), Professional-Business Services (-175), and Leisure-Hospitality (-175) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago.

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.4 percent in March 2021 from 4.2 percent in March 2020 in Stephenson County. The last time the March rate was equal to or higher was in 2016 when it was 6.7 percent. Total nonfarm employment decreased -800 over the year. The Educational-Health Services (-225), Manufacturing (-175), Leisure-Hospitality (-150), and Government (-150) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. Construction (+75) had payroll gains over the year.

“As the state moves through pandemic recovery and the economy begins to heal itself, the major focus remains on assisting claimants and providing support to those still impacted,” Deputy Governor Dan Hynes said. “IDES remains committed to administering benefits and providing job-matching services to individuals dislocated from their jobs as a result of the pandemic and eager to jump back into the workforce.”

More than 3.3 million people have filed for unemployment with the Illinois Department of Employment Security in the last year alone, according to CBS 2.

IDES has faced ongoing struggles filling claims during the pandemic. CBS 2 spoke with four IDES employees in May. For the first time, these workers offered a glimpse into the challenges IDES employees face daily working to get thousands of new unemployment claims processed, as well as the factors they believe contribute to why so many people have not received their benefits.

