Mom of Nathaniel Burton makes court appearance for murder charges

Officials say Nathaniel Burton died on Feb. 17 due to strangulation.
Sarah Safranek
Sarah Safranek(Ogle Co. Courthouse)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - In Oregon, 34-year-old Sarah Safranek made her first court appearance after being charged with multiple counts of first degree murder in relation to the death of her 7-year-old son.

Officials say Nathaniel Burton died on Feb. 17 due to strangulation. Illinois State Representative tom Demmer said it’s heartbreaking to hear what happened to Burton. He said he will advocate for more information about the Department of Children and Family Service’s involvement in Burton’s life.

“It’s obviously, it’s a very important case, both from a criminal charges that have now been filed that perspective and the justice system that will be carried out there, but it’s also important that we look at this from the DCFS angle, understand if there were things that were missed things that could have been done better, what could have been done to prevent this,” Rep. Demmer said.

