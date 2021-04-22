Lutheran’s Zach Derus named to AP All-State Second Team

(WIFR) - It wasn’t the senior season Zach Derus had envisioned, but it was a memorable one at that. Derus led Lutheran to an undefeated season and a Big Northern Conference regular season and conference tournament championship. On Wednesday, he was named to the Associated Press All-State Second Team.

Derus, who scored his 1000th career point during the season, averaged roughly 17 points per game this year. Earlier this month, he was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State team. He missed making First Team by just three points.

Marengo’s Matt Volkening and Newman’s Marcus Williams were named Honorable Mention in Class 2A.

In Class 1A, Indian Creek’s Drew Gaston was named to the All-State Second Team, while his teammate Cameron Russell and Eastland’s Kellen Henze both earned Honorable Mention.

