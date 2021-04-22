Lutheran beats Oregon in straight sets, faces Rock Falls for BNC tournament title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lutheran defeated Oregon in straight sets 25-21, 25-16 to advance to the Big Northern Conference tournament championship against Rock Falls on Thursday.

In terms of wins and losses, Oregon had a better record coming into the match. The Lady Hawks were 15-2 (7-2) with their lone losses coming to Genoa-Kingston and the Lady Crusaders early in the year. Lutheran, on the other hand, entered the night 9-5, but 9-1 in conference play. The Saders losses came against Rock Falls, Aquin, Hononegah, Belvidere North, and Sterling.

Oregon kept the match close

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.