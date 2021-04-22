Advertisement

Lutheran beats Oregon in straight sets, faces Rock Falls for BNC tournament title

Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lutheran defeated Oregon in straight sets 25-21, 25-16 to advance to the Big Northern Conference tournament championship against Rock Falls on Thursday.

In terms of wins and losses, Oregon had a better record coming into the match. The Lady Hawks were 15-2 (7-2) with their lone losses coming to Genoa-Kingston and the Lady Crusaders early in the year. Lutheran, on the other hand, entered the night 9-5, but 9-1 in conference play. The Saders losses came against Rock Falls, Aquin, Hononegah, Belvidere North, and Sterling.

Oregon kept the match close

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Safranek
Mother of Nathaniel Burton charged with 5 counts of first degree murder
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Burglary
Rockford man at large after Clodius & Company burglary
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says he released body cam video from all four deputies...
Winn. Co. Sheriff’s Office releases body cam footage from deputy-involved fatal shooting
Lorilee Lane Hutson
UPDATE: Missing Morrison teen back home safe

Latest News

Oregon players talk in between sets of its BNC tournament semifinals match against Lutheran.
Oregon vs. Lutheran - BNC Girls Volleyball Tournament Semifinals
Rockford University junior forward Kevin Diemer earned a spot on the D3hoops.com Team of the...
Rockford University’s Kevin Diemer named to Second Team All-Central Region
Lutheran's Zach Derus was named to the Class 2A All-State Second Team on Wednesday.
Lutheran’s Zach Derus named to AP All-State Second Team
Hononegah defeated Guilford in straight sets on senior night.
Hononegah wins rematach with Guilford on Senior Night