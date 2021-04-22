Advertisement

LeBron James deletes controversial tweet about Ma’Khia Bryant shooting

LeBron James is backtracking on a tweet he posted Wednesday.
LeBron James is backtracking on a tweet he posted Wednesday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – LeBron James said he deleted a tweet he posted about a fatal police shooting in Ohio because it was generating more hate.

On Tuesday, a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd. The same day, a Columbus, Ohio, police officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

Bodycam video appears to show Ma’Khia trying to attack two other people with a knife at the time of the shooting.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

On Wednesday, the basketball player tweeted an hourglass emoji and a picture of a Columbus police officer who was on the scene of Ma’Khia’s shooting, along with the message: “You’re next. #accountability.”

James deleted his tweet and sent out a new tweet saying anger doesn’t do any good. Instead, he wrote it’s important to gather all the facts.

James went on to say he’s frustrated by “seeing Black people killed by police,” and that the system has to change.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sarah Safranek
Mother of Nathaniel Burton charged with 5 counts of first degree murder
Matthew S. Ronan
Loves Park man charged after standoff at Days Inn
Burglary
Rockford man at large after Clodius & Company burglary
Roscoe wedding venue
Proposed wedding venue in Roscoe stirs controversy among village
Lorilee Lane Hutson
UPDATE: Missing Morrison teen back home safe

Latest News

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter takes off and lands in this video captured on April 19, 2021.
NASA’s Mars helicopter soars higher, longer on 2nd flight
FILE- In this Oct. 7, 2010 file photo, Bay City Rollers singer Les McKeown poses for the media...
Les McKeown, who fronted the Bay City Rollers, dies at 65
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter takes off and lands in this video captured on April 19, 2021.
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter takes off and lands on Mars
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Countering Biden, GOP pitches $568B for infrastructure
Sarah Safranek
Mom of Nathaniel Burton makes court appearance for murder charges