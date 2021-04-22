Keith School offers 5 full-tuition scholarships for upcoming school year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keith Country Day School will offer five full-tuition scholarships for new students entering 7th through 11th grade in the 2021-22 school year.

The Ryan Family Scholarship program will provide one merit-based scholarship covering full tuition for new incoming students in grades 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 — one per grade level — for the 2021-22 school year. The scholarships are renewable annually through each student’s senior year. Awards are granted without regard to race, color, creed, religion, sexual orientation, gender, disability or national origin, according to the announcement.

The deadline to complete the application process — which includes a placement test and writing sample — is June 15. Information on how to apply for the scholarships can be found here.

The Ryan Family Scholarships are made possible by Keith School alumni Shawn Ryan (’84) and his wife Cathy. As a Keith scholarship student himself, Ryan credits Keith’s smaller school environment, personalized attention, family atmosphere and opportunity to be involved in numerous activities to his success as the writer-producer of hit TV shows “The Shield,” “S.W.A.T.” and others.

“I am so grateful for what I gained from Keith – both within and outside the classroom – and this is my family’s way of giving back,” Ryan said. “I’m fortunate to provide this same opportunity to others in the Rockford community who are academically inclined but economically challenged.”

The Ryan Family Scholarship is available for students that are:

Not currently enrolled at Keith Country Day School

Going into grades 7-11 for the 21-22 school year

Demonstrate a financial need

Demonstrate academic ability through prior grades and successful completion of the admissions process

“We are so honored by this opportunity to provide full-tuition scholarships to students in our community,” Charo Chaney, Co-Head of School at Keith Country Day School said. “Each day and throughout the year, I see our students truly blossom and aspire to excel. This amazingly generous gift by Shawn and Cathy Ryan will continue to give back for generations to come.”

