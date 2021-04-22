IDPH: 3,170 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more dead

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois continues to report mixed news in the fight against COVID-19, as new infections have continued to drop in the past week, while hospitalizations are still rising statewide.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,170 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Thursday, as well as 33 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,312,722 cases, including 21,755 deaths.

Illinois is averaging 2,887 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past week, down 13 percent from one week earlier. But new cases are still up month-to-month, averaging 3,097 new cases per day so far in April, up 93% from the same time period in March.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 3.8 percent, and has been below 4 percent for three days in a row, after being above 4 percent for most of the month.

As of Wednesday night, a total of 2,147 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 511 in the ICU and 238 on ventilators. Illinois is averaging 2,170 virus hospitalizations per day over the past week, up 12 percent from one week ago. So far in April, Illinois is averaging 1,900 hospitalizations per day, up 64 percent over the same time period in March.

Meantime, Illinois has received a total of 10,581,985 doses of vaccine since December, and has administered 8,473,953 shots statewide. Illinois is averaging 123,078 vaccinations per day over the past week.

A total of 3,572,205 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday night, accounting for 28.04 percent of the population.

