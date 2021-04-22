Ida Public Library in Belvidere gives away trees to kids for Earth Day

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Ida Public Library partners with Neighborhood Forest from Minnesota making delivering trees for Earth Day a little greener.

Neighborhood Forest is gearing up to give away a record 18,500 trees in 35 states this Earth Day. Since 2010, Neighborhood Forest has reached over 400 schools, libraries, and youth groups – over 100,000 families – and (after this Earth Day) planted over 50,000 trees through the hands of children and parents across North America.

Trees for kids are distributed, via the school, library, or youth group to plant with their family during Earth Week (April 22-30). This is the first time the Ida Public Library has participated in the program, which gave out white spruce saplings to 89 kids in Belvidere Wednesday.

