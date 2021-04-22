Advertisement

Hononegah wins rematach with Guilford on Senior Night

By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah defeated Guilford 25-17, 25-21 to pick up a victory on Senior Night.

The Lady Indians were led by pair of seniors in Lexi Lewis and Riley. Each finished the match with six kills. Keira Shannon added four aces.

The NIC-10 is taking a divisional approach to girls volleyball, just like we’ve seen in other sports this year. Hononegah and Guilford are now tied for one of the divisions after splitting their two meetings. Thursday’s conference finales will determine who plays unbeaten Belvidere North for the NIC-10 title on Saturday.

Hononegah ends the year at Belvidere, while Guilford is at East.

