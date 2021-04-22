Heavy police presence near Days Inn in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A swarm of Winnebago Count Sheriff’s Deputies are at the scene of Days Inn in Rockford early Thursday morning.

Around 6 a.m. officers first arrived to the area of Lyford Road and East State Street to serve an outstanding warrant. Officials at the scene tell 23 News that a suspect has barricaded himself in a room at the Days Inn, where a SWAT team is standing by.

Sheriff’s deputies believe there is no threat to the public and they are working to resolve the situation peacefully.

Officials ask that you avoid the area of Lyford Rd. and E. State St. Thursday morning while they investigate.

