Following another hard freeze, improvements get underway Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a second consecutive day, temperatures in Rockford and throughout the Stateline failed to reach the 50° mark. A scan of local weather records reveals that back-to-back sub-50° highs on April 20 and 21 haven’t happened here in 103 years! Skies are to clear quickly Wednesday evening, which will allow for a rapid decline in temperatures once again, especially as winds die down overnight. Thus, a Freeze Warning has been hoisted once again by our meteorological colleagues at the National Weather Service. Any sensitive plants are to be covered overnight or brought indoors, if at all possible.

Sunshine is to return in full force Thursday. That, along with a west-southwesterly wind will allow our temperatures to warm nicely into the 50s, not quite where we should be this time of year, but undoubtedly a step in the right direction.

Though one doesn’t necessarily equate April to being a month when sunburn is a concern, the sun’s strength is not to be underestimated, especially on days forecast to have as much sun as Thursday! Sunburn can occur in less than a half hour for those with most sensitive skin types, while those with darker skin tones can still burn in an hour without proper sun protection.

Clouds are to return Friday, dominating for most of the day. Our next weather maker will threaten a few showers here or nearby beginning in the afternoon hours.

This disturbance will be in a weakening phase, though, giving us the expectation that much of this activity will gradually break up as the afternoon progresses.

Temperatures are to remain below normal for at least the next four days, though not nearly to the extent they’ve been here of late. Upper 50s are likely Thursday and Friday, with lower 60s on tap for the weekend.

A cold frontal passage Saturday night will send temperatures back down into the mid-30s overnight, once again bringing frost potential into discussion. At this stage, however, it’s not likely we’ll see a freeze.

Could we potentially be done with sub-freezing temperatures after tonight? Historically speaking, our last sub-32° low temperature occurs on April 30. As we see it now, we’re in no danger of seeing temperatures go anywhere near freezing between now and then. However, we’ve been known to have sub-freezing temperatures well into May, so it would be unwise to discount the prospects just yet. That said, we’re headed for a much milder pattern next week! Temperatures by Monday will be more than ten degrees above normal, which places forecast high temperatures in the middle 70s! Even warmer temperatures are on track to reach the area Tuesday, with highs in the lower 80s appearing to be a very good bet.

Milder temperatures may have some staying power, too! All signs continue to point to milder than normal temperatures sticking around here through the end of April and into the opening day of May, and quite possibly beyond.

