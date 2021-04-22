Farmers growing seasons expands for earlier planting in part due to climate change

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - If you drive in rural areas of the Stateline and see tractors backing up traffic on roads, you will be seeing that a lot more at this time of the year because planting season is in full swing. But for farmers like John Reid, planting season gets earlier as the years go on.

John Reid says, “We’re starting to plant soybeans earlier than we ever used to just because we are learning more about them. Some guys have planted about 10 to 20 percent of their beans. Corn has been in the ground too. With the recent cold snap, we’ve pulled out briefly from planting, quite a few of us have.”

At this time of the year, hard freezes can still occur. Any vegetation without proper protections left outside can get damaged. Luckily with improving farming technology over the years, John says for the most part anything planted is protected as he takes several measures to make sure it survives any cold. He comes from a family of farmers and has also seen changes in the weather patterns, too.

“The kernel of corn when it takes a cold drink, it stunts it a little bit. So it will be behind the whole year. 30 years ago we didn’t know that. When I grew up, we didn’t plant as early as we do now. We always waited until May 5 to start planting. Hybrids are better, we have better technology so all of the dates have gotten pushed up,” John says.

The growing season is defined as the number of days between the last spring freeze and the first fall freeze. More days in the growing season means more wiggle room for farmers to adjust to changing weather conditions. Not to mention that the agriculture industry in Illinois is a $19 billion one.

“The seeds can sit in the ground longer than they used to be able to. When the soil warms up enough, they’ll come up out of the ground. Sometimes they’ll lay in the ground for three weeks. Last year some laid there for nearly four weeks. We’ve held off a bit because of the cool weather but the calendar’s also telling us to plant.”

Fall 2020 was good for this early planting season because John and other farmers were able to do some tillage, put down nitrogen fertilizer and then the snow from winter moistened the soil. While we haven’t had much rain for spring just yet, it’s not all bad because farmers have been able to get out earlier. However, John would like to see some changes. “We haven’t had the rain which we sometimes need but we will need rains in a timely fashion going forward,” John says.

Despite varying climates, John is optimistic of the industry as a whole. He says, “Our footprint isn’t just the food that you get in the grocery store. We support the economy in a lot of different ways. We listen to what the science tells us and that’s when we start planting and try to get the best yields possible to feed the world”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.