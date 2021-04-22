Earth Day tree giveaway at Winnebago Co. Clerk’s office

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Clerk and Recorder Lori Gummow, in partnership with Winnebago County Soil and Water Conservation District, will be giving away bare-root shrub seedlings on Earth Day, Thursday.

The giveaway started at 8 a.m., at the County Clerk’s office, located at 404 Elm St., Room 104, to anyone that purchases a birth certificate, death certificate or applies for a marriage license. With more sunshine and springtime on the horizon, many are looking forward to and are already planning how they will spruce up their home to welcome in a new season, according to Clerk Gummow.

“For many of us, it’s been a long season of spending more time in our homes and redefining how we use our living spaces. Our hope is that spring will bring a sense of renewal and people are able to feel their house become a home again,” she said.

This year, Earth Day is celebrated on Thursday, April 22 and Arbor Day is celebrated on Friday, April 30, so there is a full week to celebrate the environment.

“These seedlings are very easy to grow and can adapt to a range of soil and light conditions,” Gummow said, also known as the community Green Queen, for her years of dedicated service of recycling and cleaning up the region.

The shrub varieties available include Serviceberry, Hazelnut and Red osier Dogwood. The shrubs are between 12 and 18 inches tall and have been harvested when dormant and without soil around the roots, making them easy to transport and plant. They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The seedlings are being donated by the Winnebago County SWCD, which sells bare root and transplant shade trees, evergreens, and shrub seedlings; in an effort to increase efforts to provide energy conservation and habitat cover for wildlife in the rural setting. Winnebago County Soil and Water Conservation District, is a public body made up of citizens concerned with the protection of natural resources. For more information on the tree sale, or to get on their mailing list, call SWCD at 815-965-2392 x3.

For more information about the Winnebago County Clerk’s office, purchasing a birth certificate, or to apply for a marriage license, please call 815-319-4250.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.