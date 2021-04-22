Comcast touts $1B investment, impacting 76K in Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Comcast announced it would invest $1 billion over the next 10 years to help further close the digital divide and give low-income Americans tools and resources.

“Internet access is a critical part of the daily lives of our residents,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. “That became even more evident during this past year as students did remote learning and many adults worked from home. We applaud Comcast for its Internet Essentials program and the thousands of individuals and families they have connected to the Internet during the past 10 years. We look forward to our continued partnership.”

The company has connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people in America – including around 76,000 in the Rockford metro area - to broadband Internet at home, the overwhelming majority of whom were not connected prior to signing up, according to Comcast.

“Our mission is to continue to promote digital equity in Rockford and other area communities. To that end, we look forward to working with our partners to make even greater strides over the next 10 years,” Joan Sage, Comcast’s Regional Manager of Community Relations said.

Comcast’s $1 billion commitment will include investments in a number of areas, including: additional support for its ongoing Lift Zone initiative, which establishes WiFi-connected safe spaces in 1,000+ community centers nationwide for students and adults by the end of 2021; new laptop and computer donations; grants for nonprofit community organizations to create opportunities for low-income Americans, particularly in media, technology and entrepreneurship; and continued investment in the company’s Internet Essentials program.

It is estimated that these new commitments will impact as many as 50 million Americans over the next 10 years.

“Rockford Housing Authority has been proud to partner with Comcast to provide our residents with the tools and resources to access to the power of the Internet at home,” Laura Snyder, CEO, Rockford Housing Authority said. “Comcast’s commitment to closing the digital divide and its Internet Essentials program has offered our residents the opportunity to access educational, health and job resources online.”

In addition to capturing the total number of connections Internet Essentials has provided, the 10-Year Progress Report also highlights other key metrics about the program, including having:

Launched its Lift Zones program, which aims to connect more than 1,000 community centers with free WiFi by the end of 2021. In the coming weeks, Comcast plans to launch the first three Rockford-based Lift Zones in partnership with community anchors, including the Rockford Boys and Girls Club and YMCA.

Freeport School District 145, Developed an Internet Essentials Partnership Program (IEPP) that has signed up hundreds of schools, school districts and other organizations that have come together to help connect tens of thousands of students to the Internet during the COVID-19 pandemic. Comcast partnered with Rockford Public Schools District 205 Belvidere District 100 and The Literacy Council to connect students in the Rockford area. All told, Comcast has established 65 IEPPs with school districts and other partners in its Greater Chicago Region, which includes Central and Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

