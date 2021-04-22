Car crashes into South Beloit home, driver hospitalized

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A driver was hospitalized after they crashed into a residence in South Beloit on Thursday.

The South Beloit Police Department and South Beloit Fire Department were sent to the 500 block of Gardner Street for a report of a vehicle verses a residence. Once on scene, the fire and police departments treated the driver and made contact with the occupant of the residence, according to the South Beloit Police Department.

The driver was taken to a local hospital. The South Beloit Street Department along with the Winnebago County Building Inspector’s Office arrived on scene and assessed the structural integrity of the building. The road is currently open and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

