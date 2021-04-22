A Beautiful Earth Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today as west winds pick up to 15 MPH gust to 20 MPH. Highs should reach close to 60 which takes us up 10 degrees better than yesterday. A few clouds tonight as we drop down to the upper 30′s. Slight chances for showers both Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50′s. Dry on Sunday with highs in the middle 50′s. Mid 70′s on Monday and then low 80′s by Tuesday next week.

