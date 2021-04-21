Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 107 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 8.6%

The seven-day positivity rate is now 8.6 percent.
Winnebago County opposes House Bill 3653
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 107 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 29,655 as of Wednesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 460. The seven-day positivity rate is now 8.6 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 166,780 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 88 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from Tuesday’s report of 80. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Thursday afternoon.

“Due to the rise in cases, we will being reporting hospitalization numbers Monday through Fridays,” the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center said.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

