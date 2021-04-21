Advertisement

Snow Showers and another Freeze Warning

Much Warmer Next Week
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chance for isolated snow/rain showers with highs in the middle 40′s. Don’t be surprised to hear a few rumbles of thunder. Clearing tonight as another Freeze Warning goes into place. Temperatures could drop to the mid and upper 20′s. Starting out frosty tomorrow with plenty of sunshine during the day with highs close to 60. Slight chance for rain showers both Friday and Saturday then much warmer on Monday and Tuesday next week.

