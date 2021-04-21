Rockford FD: $30K in damages after North Rockton Avenue fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department controlled a structure fire that caused approximately $30,000 in damages on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were on the scene of a working structure fire at 1112 North Rockton Ave. by 12:23 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Spot fires between the attic and roof space continued to be problematic making the roof unsafe. Later on, firefighters were kept from making further entry for safety reasons and a demolition crew was brought to the scene to remove the structure.

A hose line was laid and crews entered the building to perform an offensive fire attack. The fire was brought under control within 17 minutes of crews arriving on scene. Crews remained on scene to perform other operational duties. No injuries to civilians or first responders were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

The fire was under control by 12:42 p.m. and crews then checked for a possible extension of the fire in the attic.

#UPDATE. 1100 North Rockton Avenue. Fire is under control and @RockfordFire is checking for possible extension in the attic. pic.twitter.com/AdxwUoA1lI — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) April 21, 2021

