Rockford Area Arts Council gears up for Spring Art Scene

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The arts community took a serious hit due to COVID-19 as art galleries, exhibits and performances had to shut their doors to eager patrons.

Now, as things slowly return to some sense of normal, organizations like the Rockford Area Arts Council are ready to welcome back visitors.

Highlighting some of the best local artwork and handmade goods in the community, the Spring Art Scene hopes to get the beauty of the Forest City back to center stage.

Mary McNamara Bernsten, executive director of the Rockford Area Arts Council, joined 23 WIFR to discuss the big event.

