Proposed wedding venue in Roscoe stirs controversy among village

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plans for a wedding venue in Roscoe leaves some members of the community in a not-so-celebratory mood. Those against the businesses speak up, as do village leaders, who hope to settle the dispute.

A vote that was scheduled for Tuesday night is pushed back to April 30. If permits are approved, Hidden Creek Estates in can open as a wedding venue and serve alcohol.

“How would it feel if they were in your backyard,” said Laurie Zawislak.

Resident Laurie Zawislak said she wants nothing to do with Hidden Creek Estates.

“It’s an agricultural, residential area, and they’re trying to turn it into a business area,” said Zawislak.

The venue is in the center of Zawislak’s neighborhood off White School Road. She fears the size of the events will get too large and celebrations will run too late. She also said she isn’t willing to sacrifice her quiet life for a rowdy, reception hall.

“We live in that area for the peace and quiet,” said Zawislak. “They had a wedding last year and everybody in the neighborhood heard it, thinking you know, ok, it’s just a one time deal. But they want to do this all the time.”

Scott Sanders is the Village Administrator. He said the village board’s meeting this week went on for more than four hours, with leaders explaining these issues will be addressed.

“They talked about limiting the event sizes, both for a weekend event, and more importantly, for a weekday event,” Sanders said. “They talked about when sound would have to be cut off. They talked about closing time.”

If approved, Sanders said it could be a great tourism attraction and an opportunity to boost the local economy.

“There is support,” said Sanders. “I probably received maybe a dozen emails so far, of people lending their recommendation and a business venture like this.”

Sanders said they will take all concerns seriously.

“I’m going to weigh all of these things make a decision that is most appropriate for the village,” Sanders said.

The board will vote April 30. If approved, Hidden Creek Estates can begin business operations that same day.

Residents said they also worry heavy vehicle traffic will destroy already bad roads.

23 news reached out to the owners of Hidden Creek Estates, however, they weren’t available to speak.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.