New tech expected to benefit heart disease, cancer patients

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Both the Belgium and Wisconsin flags were flying high in Beloit on Tuesday.

The flags were up because Northstar Medical celebrated a first-of-its-kind advanced medical radioisotope production.

Two customized, 24-ton electron beam particle accelerators will be hoisted by crane and installed into Northstar’s new accelerator production facility. Northstar executives are calling it a milestone event in construction progress.

The Beloit-based company has already been at the forefront of radioisotope production as the only commercialized U.S. producer of the most widely used medical imaging radioisotope. MO-99, that’s used to inform healthcare decisions for 40,000 U.S. patients daily.

“They make the patient doses that hospitals use to diagnose serious heart disease and cancer. So we’re very proud that what we’re doing here is all about helping patients and it is about making some of the most complicated medical products that are sterile and injectable products,” Steve Merrick, Northstar President and CEO said.

