Mother of Nathaniel Burton charged with 5 counts of first degree murder

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - The mother of 7-year-old Nathaniel Burton — an Oregon boy who died in February — has been charged with his murder on Wednesday.

Sarah Lyn Safranek, 34, has been charged with five counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery to a child. She is currently being held in the Ogle County Jail as of 10:20 a.m. Safranek has been taken into custody on a $2 million warrant and will appear via video in bond court on Thursday in the Ogle County Judicial Center, according to the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“The murder of N.B. was accompanied by exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty,” the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office said in the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint released by the Ogle County State’s Attorney identified the victim as a child born on Sept. 9, 2013, initialed “N.B.” The complaint goes on to say the murder was committed in a cold and calculated manner. Further details state the murder victim, Burton, suffocated. If convicted, sentencing enhancements could lead to the murder conviction to be punishable by up to natural life imprisonment, according to the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

At approximately 2:35 a.m. on Feb. 17, the Oregon Police Department responded to a 911 call for a 7-year-old that was not breathing, at a residence in the 400 block of S 10th Street. When officers arrived, CPR was already in progress, and was continued by a Oregon officer until the Oregon Ambulance Service arrived on scene.

The 7-year-old was then taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon. The Lee County Coroner, Jesse P. Partington, confirmed that 7-year-old Oregon native Nathaniel Burton was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m. on Feb. 17.

The Ogle County County State’s Attorney and Oregon Police Department have a new conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to announce an update on a pending investigation.

