Locals react to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Protests in the Rockford region that are still going on, first started as a call for justice following the death of George Floyd, and the verdict in the trial did not come as a surprise to many.

“It was a great verdict and I think it’s a great win for the city and the country,” Rockford resident Jeff Bailey said.

After months of cries, and uncertainty a verdict finds former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of multiple charges including second-degree murder.

“It shows we have the ability to make changes. We just have to push forward and make sure that we’re working together,” NAACP Rockford Branch President Rhonda Greer Robinson said.

“Doing what I do for a living I may have a predisposition to see things from a defense perspective but this was a no-brainer,” Local Attorney Chris Derango said.

Both Derango, and Greer Robinson agree this trial featured a key element.

“This was all on video everything that happened was on video almost from the start and just candidly here the officer’s actions were indefensible,” Derango said.

“We just learned how cameras can make a difference,” Greer Robinson said.

Community activist Leslie Rolfe says he is happy for family members of Floyd but feels it’s not time to celebrate.

“It is possible for some that it will bring closure I think that is what is dangerous about him found being guilty,” Rolfe said.

“The teaching has to continue the learning has to continue. We have to move forward. Breathe, learn, and continue,” Greer Robinson said.

