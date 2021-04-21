Local law enforcement react to conviction of Derek Chauvin

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - After a guilty verdict is reached in the death of George Floyd, local police officers say this is progress in holding those accountable who abuse their oath.

“You have to take that quick breath and say finally we’re getting on a path of holding individuals accountable for abusing their powers as police officers or public servants,” said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles.

Sayles says communication and training with officers will be important for the department moving forward.

“Making sure that administration is really listening to what our officers have to endure on a daily basis, and making sure we’re providing that cutting edge training for them,” said Sayles.

Top officials at the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police say residents should remember that one cops actions shouldn’t reflect poorly on all officers.

“What we see all too often now is one bad video from anywhere in the country affects what happens on the street in Rockford, Roscoe or anywhere in Winnebago County and that is not fair to the really good law enforcement officers that are serving your community,” said Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Ed Wojcicki.

