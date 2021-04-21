Advertisement

Local law enforcement react to conviction of Derek Chauvin

The verdict prompts some police chiefs to look at policing procedures moving forward.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - After a guilty verdict is reached in the death of George Floyd, local police officers say this is progress in holding those accountable who abuse their oath.

“You have to take that quick breath and say finally we’re getting on a path of holding individuals accountable for abusing their powers as police officers or public servants,” said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles.

Sayles says communication and training with officers will be important for the department moving forward.

“Making sure that administration is really listening to what our officers have to endure on a daily basis, and making sure we’re providing that cutting edge training for them,” said Sayles.

Top officials at the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police say residents should remember that one cops actions shouldn’t reflect poorly on all officers.

“What we see all too often now is one bad video from anywhere in the country affects what happens on the street in Rockford, Roscoe or anywhere in Winnebago County and that is not fair to the really good law enforcement officers that are serving your community,” said Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Ed Wojcicki.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Safranek
Mother of Nathaniel Burton charged with 5 counts of first degree murder
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Burglary
Rockford man at large after Clodius & Company burglary
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says he released body cam video from all four deputies...
Winn. Co. Sheriff’s Office releases body cam footage from deputy-involved fatal shooting
Lorilee Lane Hutson
UPDATE: Missing Morrison teen back home safe

Latest News

Neighborhood Forest is gearing up to give away a record 18,500 trees in 35 states this Earth Day!
Ida Public Library in Belvidere gives away trees to kids for Earth Day
Improvements get underway Thursday as sunshine returns.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 4/21/2021
Proposed wedding venue causes controversy
Wedding venue stirs controversy
Winnebago County opposes House Bill 3653
Winnebago Co. adds 107 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 8.6%