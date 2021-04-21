Judson University students in Elgin killed in crash

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) — Two students from Judson University in Elgin were killed in a car accident this week.

Dallas Coburn, a senior from Plano; and Nathanael Madison, a senior from Wernersville, Pennsylvania, were killed in the accident on State Road 31 near the campus entrance around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the university said.

Two other students were taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with one having suffered serious injuries.

All four students were seniors in the architecture program at Judson.

Judson officials went to the hospital to provide support to the students, and Judson President Gene Crume held a special meeting to share news of the accident at 1:30 a.m. at the Lindner Fitness Center on campus.

“We are deeply saddened and mourn this tragic loss tonight. We grieve with the families and ask for prayers for the students and their families,” Dr. Crume said in a news release. “Our prayers are also with the students who were injured and who will be impacted by this tragic accident. We continue to trust in God who walks alongside us in every situation.”

The wellness center staff at Judson will be available to talk to students about the loss, and Herrick Chapel was open all day on Wednesday in memory of the students. The university will announce plans for memorial services later this week.

