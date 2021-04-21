Advertisement

Judson University students in Elgin killed in crash

All four students were seniors in the architecture program at Judson.
(WJHG/WECP)
By CBS
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) — Two students from Judson University in Elgin were killed in a car accident this week.

Dallas Coburn, a senior from Plano; and Nathanael Madison, a senior from Wernersville, Pennsylvania, were killed in the accident on State Road 31 near the campus entrance around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the university said.

Two other students were taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with one having suffered serious injuries.

All four students were seniors in the architecture program at Judson.

Judson officials went to the hospital to provide support to the students, and Judson President Gene Crume held a special meeting to share news of the accident at 1:30 a.m. at the Lindner Fitness Center on campus.

“We are deeply saddened and mourn this tragic loss tonight. We grieve with the families and ask for prayers for the students and their families,” Dr. Crume said in a news release. “Our prayers are also with the students who were injured and who will be impacted by this tragic accident. We continue to trust in God who walks alongside us in every situation.”

The wellness center staff at Judson will be available to talk to students about the loss, and Herrick Chapel was open all day on Wednesday in memory of the students. The university will announce plans for memorial services later this week.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Safranek
Mother of Nathaniel Burton charged with 5 counts of first degree murder
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Burglary
Rockford man at large after Clodius & Company burglary
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says he released body cam video from all four deputies...
Winn. Co. Sheriff’s Office releases body cam footage from deputy-involved fatal shooting
Lorilee Lane Hutson
UPDATE: Missing Morrison teen back home safe

Latest News

Neighborhood Forest is gearing up to give away a record 18,500 trees in 35 states this Earth Day!
Ida Public Library in Belvidere gives away trees to kids for Earth Day
Improvements get underway Thursday as sunshine returns.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 4/21/2021
After a guilty verdict is reached in the death of George Floyd, local police officers say this...
Local law enforcement react to conviction of Derek Chauvin
Proposed wedding venue causes controversy
Wedding venue stirs controversy
Winnebago County opposes House Bill 3653
Winnebago Co. adds 107 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 8.6%