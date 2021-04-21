Advertisement

Jefferson opts not to play final football game of spring

Jefferson will not play its final football game of the spring, citing injuries as the reason.
Jefferson will not play its final football game of the spring, citing injuries as the reason.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many programs have had their spring football seasons cut short due to COVID-19, Jefferson has been lucky enough to not deal with any health concerns related to the virus. However, the J-Hawks have decided not play their final week of the spring.

With the NIC-10 playing its “crossover” games to wrap up the season, Jefferson was left looking for an opponent. Harlem will face East for the conference championship, Belvidere hosts Auburn, and Hononegah travels to Freeport. Belvidere North, Boylan, and Guilford all had their seasons cut short due to being quarantined.

Instead of finding a new opponent, athletic director Darrin Sisk tells WIFR that the team has suffered too many injuries to search for one more game. The J-Hawks finish the spring 0-4, after having their Week 3 game canceled against Auburn.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Sarah Safranek
Mother of Nathaniel Burton charged with 5 counts of first degree murder
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says he released body cam video from all four deputies...
Winn. Co. Sheriff’s Office releases body cam footage from deputy-involved fatal shooting
Burglary
Rockford man at large after Clodius & Company burglary
Lorilee Lane Hutson
UPDATE: Missing Morrison teen back home safe

Latest News

IceHogs to allow season ticket holders into BMO for final three home games
There were a number of area girls selected to the AP All-State teams in Class 1A and 2A. Indian...
Indian Creek’s Heiman, Winnebago’s Brown named to AP All-State teams
The Rockford Speedway in Loves Park opened for its 74th consecutive season of racing this...
Rockford Speedway opens for 74th season of racing
Racing returned to the Rockford area this weekend as the Rockford Speedway opened with its 44th...
Rockford Speedway opens for 74th season