Jefferson opts not to play final football game of spring

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many programs have had their spring football seasons cut short due to COVID-19, Jefferson has been lucky enough to not deal with any health concerns related to the virus. However, the J-Hawks have decided not play their final week of the spring.

With the NIC-10 playing its “crossover” games to wrap up the season, Jefferson was left looking for an opponent. Harlem will face East for the conference championship, Belvidere hosts Auburn, and Hononegah travels to Freeport. Belvidere North, Boylan, and Guilford all had their seasons cut short due to being quarantined.

Instead of finding a new opponent, athletic director Darrin Sisk tells WIFR that the team has suffered too many injuries to search for one more game. The J-Hawks finish the spring 0-4, after having their Week 3 game canceled against Auburn.

