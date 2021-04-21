IDPH: 2,765 new COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) — More COVID vaccine shots are being given around the state, but the number of cases jumped by almost 200.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,765 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 28 additional deaths.

So far, IDPH confirmed a total of 1,309,552 COVID cases in the state, including more than 21,000 deaths.

The state reported that on Tuesday, 140,712 vaccine doses were given in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of COVID vaccines given daily is 122,842 doses.

On Tuesday, IDPH reported the average COVID-19 case positivity rate in Illinois was below 4% for the first time in two weeks, but coronavirus hospitalizations remain at their highest levels in more than two months. The state also has now received more than 10 million doses of vaccine since December.

There were 2,587 reported new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as nine more deaths.

