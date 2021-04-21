Rockford Goodwill Earth Day donation drive scheduled Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday is Earth Day, and Goodwill of Northern Illinois is hoping Rockfordians will get inspired to give back at its “Stuff the Truck” donation drive.

Interested donors can head to the 4618 E. State St. location Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Marketing manager Shannon Harper said the community’s generosity helps those less fortunate and also keeps more than 19.2 million pounds of items out of area landfills.

“We strive to be green every single day, so we encourage the community to go through their houses, donate items that they no longer use. Now’s a great time with Spring cleaning, donate it to Goodwill and then come in and shop and recycle these items,” Harper said.

