FIRST ALERT: Freeze warnings take hold Tuesday evening, another freeze likely Wednesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to find too many silver linings with regards to Tuesday’s weather in the Stateline. An abundance of cloudiness has prevailed from start to finish, and while our area was spared from any accumulating snowfall, periodic sprinkles and flurries were noted over much of the region. As for temperatures, the 44° high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport comes in nearly 20° below normal, goes down as the fifth coldest April 20 on record, and the coldest since 1974!

Temperatures Tuesday topped out only between 40° and 44°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies will begin to clear once the sun goes down, and in the presence of light winds, temperatures will crash quickly this evening and overnight. With that in mind, a Freeze Warning will take effect at Midnight and will remain in effect through mid-morning Wednesday. Any sensitive plants should be covered or brought indoors, if possible.

The Freeze Warning goes into effect this evening and will continue through the mid-morning Wednesday. Expect another one to be issued for Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures overnight are likely to fall into the upper 20s in the City of Rockford proper, and will dip a few degrees colder in outlying locales by early Wednesday morning.

With partial clearing taking place overnight, temperatures will start out in the upper 20s Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A fair amount of sunshine’s on tap to start the day, though as the atmosphere becomes a bit more unstable by late morning, we’ll expect cloudiness to develop rather quickly.

A fair amount of sun will be around to start the day Wednesday, but clouds will begin to build as we near the noon hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Eventually during the afternoon, there may be just enough moisture embedded within the instability-driven clouds to squeeze out a few widely scattered sprinkles or snow showers. The best odds of such a development occurring will be east of Interstate 39, though the chance exists for one and all.

More cloudiness will be around in the afternoon, and we can't rule out the possibility of an isolated sprinkle or snow flurry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies and light winds will again allow for rapid cooling to take place Wednesday night. It’s highly likely another Freeze Warning will be needed for our area during that time.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s once again Wednesday night, but less frigid times are to follow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine’s dominance from start to finish Thursday should allow us to reach well into the 50s, and come Friday, 60s are likely to be within reach. Still, temperatures are likely to remain slightly below normal by late April standards.

We'll still be below normal the next several days, but we'll be inching closer to where we should be. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much more significant warming is to arrive early next week. By the time Monday rolls around, there’s a high probability of 70°+ temperatures returning.

Temperatures should head above normal by the early stages of next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The milder temperature trend shows some signs of having a bit of longevity. The Climate Prediction Center’s 6 to 10 day outlook suggests an above normal temperature trend is likely to be in place here in April’s final days. Included in that span is our 83° forecast high temperature next Tuesday!

Temperatures look to be above normal as we end the month of April. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

