FIRST ALERT: Freeze warnings take hold Tuesday evening, another freeze likely Wednesday night
Gradual improvements commence Thursday, 70s return by next week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to find too many silver linings with regards to Tuesday’s weather in the Stateline. An abundance of cloudiness has prevailed from start to finish, and while our area was spared from any accumulating snowfall, periodic sprinkles and flurries were noted over much of the region. As for temperatures, the 44° high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport comes in nearly 20° below normal, goes down as the fifth coldest April 20 on record, and the coldest since 1974!
Skies will begin to clear once the sun goes down, and in the presence of light winds, temperatures will crash quickly this evening and overnight. With that in mind, a Freeze Warning will take effect at Midnight and will remain in effect through mid-morning Wednesday. Any sensitive plants should be covered or brought indoors, if possible.
Temperatures overnight are likely to fall into the upper 20s in the City of Rockford proper, and will dip a few degrees colder in outlying locales by early Wednesday morning.
A fair amount of sunshine’s on tap to start the day, though as the atmosphere becomes a bit more unstable by late morning, we’ll expect cloudiness to develop rather quickly.
Eventually during the afternoon, there may be just enough moisture embedded within the instability-driven clouds to squeeze out a few widely scattered sprinkles or snow showers. The best odds of such a development occurring will be east of Interstate 39, though the chance exists for one and all.
Clear skies and light winds will again allow for rapid cooling to take place Wednesday night. It’s highly likely another Freeze Warning will be needed for our area during that time.
Sunshine’s dominance from start to finish Thursday should allow us to reach well into the 50s, and come Friday, 60s are likely to be within reach. Still, temperatures are likely to remain slightly below normal by late April standards.
Much more significant warming is to arrive early next week. By the time Monday rolls around, there’s a high probability of 70°+ temperatures returning.
The milder temperature trend shows some signs of having a bit of longevity. The Climate Prediction Center’s 6 to 10 day outlook suggests an above normal temperature trend is likely to be in place here in April’s final days. Included in that span is our 83° forecast high temperature next Tuesday!
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.