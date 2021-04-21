Coronado to host comedian Gabriel Iglesias for ‘Beyond the Fluffy’ world tour

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be performing at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford Oct. 15.

This is part of his world tour, “2021 Beyond the Fluffy World Tour Go Big or Go Home.” Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m.

Tickets currently listed start at $42.50 each.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.