Coronado to host comedian Gabriel Iglesias for ‘Beyond the Fluffy’ world tour

This is part of his world tour, ’2021 Beyond the Fluffy World Tour Go Big or Go Home.’
Gabriel Iglesias (Cropped Photo: Open Road Films) (WNDU)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be performing at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford Oct. 15.

This is part of his world tour, “2021 Beyond the Fluffy World Tour Go Big or Go Home.” Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m.

Tickets currently listed start at $42.50 each.

