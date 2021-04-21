Advertisement

City of Rockford awarded Governor’s Hometown Award

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford received an award for its collaborative effort with Guilford High School in helping students prepare for future careers and opportunities through the local habitat for humanity.

The city was virtually presented with the Governor’s Hometown Award that focuses on the 2019-2020 project. Building new possibilities, this project serves as a learning opportunity that gives Guilford High School construction students the hands-on chance to build a Habitat for Humanity house from the ground up.

“It’s life lesson on top of life lesson on top of life lesson, and at the end of the day we are the fortunate ones that get this exceptional crew of students build an additional house for a family that deserves it,” Keri Aseveedo, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity said.

