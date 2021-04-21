Advertisement

Bench installed at Don Carter Lanes to remember shooting victims

The bench was installed outside the bowling alley nearly four months after a gunman opened fire...
The bench was installed outside the bowling alley nearly four months after a gunman opened fire inside the bowling alley, killing three people.(WIFR)
By Shannon Kelly
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -It’s been nearly four months since a gunman opened fire inside Don Carter Lanes, killing three people. Now the alley has a permanent memorial for the lives lost that night.

A bench was installed outside the bowling alley with the names of the victims, Jerome Woodfork, Dennis Steinhoff and Thomas Furseth. It reads ‘Always remember and never forget.’ The remembrance bench was donated by Dream Line Remodeling, Gibson, The Marinelli and Sommer families and Fast Signs of Rockford.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Benigno Ortiz
Man found guilty of sexually abusing 11-year-old child in Boone Co.
Cases of human remains not connected, said Winn. Co. Coroner
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says he released body cam video from all four deputies...
Winn. Co. Sheriff’s Office releases body cam footage from deputy-involved fatal shooting
Police investigate robberies
Rockford businesses robbed on Sunday, police investigating

Latest News

Locals react to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial
Locals react to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial
Locals react to the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer.
Locals react to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial
Rockford Area Arts Council
Rockford Area Arts Council gears up for Spring Art Scene
Guilford
City of Rockford awarded Governor’s Hometown Award