Bench installed at Don Carter Lanes to remember shooting victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -It’s been nearly four months since a gunman opened fire inside Don Carter Lanes, killing three people. Now the alley has a permanent memorial for the lives lost that night.

A bench was installed outside the bowling alley with the names of the victims, Jerome Woodfork, Dennis Steinhoff and Thomas Furseth. It reads ‘Always remember and never forget.’ The remembrance bench was donated by Dream Line Remodeling, Gibson, The Marinelli and Sommer families and Fast Signs of Rockford.

