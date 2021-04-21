Advertisement

Beloit College offering students vaccine on campus

They are open on Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Many students have not been able to participate a full college experience due to COVID-19. However, at Beloit College, students can receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on-campus at powerhouse all week.

Students who receive the vaccine will be taking part in helping the community return back to a sense of normalcy we all wish to see again. They are open on Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“For students to live on campus the way they want to live, they’ve been here its going really well, they’re able to live somewhat of a college life but we want more. We all want to go back to the fuller experience they all deserve. The vaccines are a huge part of that,” Tara Girard, health and wellness director said.

