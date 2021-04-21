Advertisement

Arkansas to honor favorite son with annual Johnny Cash Day

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1995 file photo, singer Johnny Cash performs during his segment of the...
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1995 file photo, singer Johnny Cash performs during his segment of the Concert for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Man in Black is about to get his own day in Arkansas.

The Arkansas House on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill that would make Feb. 26 “Johnny Cash Day,” voting 92-0 to send the measure to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who will sign it, according to his office. The state Senate approved the bill earlier this month.

The day won’t be a legal holiday but instead will be a memorial day marked by an annual proclamation from the governor.

It is the state’s latest effort to honor Cash, who was born in Kingsland, a tiny town about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Little Rock. The Legislature in 2019 voted to replace its two statues at the U.S. Capitol with ones of the country music legend and of civil rights leader Daisy Bates. A fundraising effort is underway for both statues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Sarah Safranek
Mother of Nathaniel Burton charged with 5 counts of first degree murder
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says he released body cam video from all four deputies...
Winn. Co. Sheriff’s Office releases body cam footage from deputy-involved fatal shooting
Burglary
Rockford man at large after Clodius & Company burglary
Lorilee Lane Hutson
UPDATE: Missing Morrison teen back home safe

Latest News

(Source: KEYC News Now)
Some Illinois hospitals running out of beds due to COVID-19
LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall...
LeVar Burton to be ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host; petition credited
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs an executive order on...
Biden aims for momentum as US returns to climate fight
Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Elizabeth...
Sheriff: Deputy who killed man while serving warrant is on leave