Winnebago Co. adds 58 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 8.4%

The seven-day positivity rate is now 8.4 percent.
The COVID-19, or SARS-CoV-2 virus render(Storyblocks)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 58 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 29,548 as of Tuesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 459. The seven-day positivity rate is now 8.4 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 163,976 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 78 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Tuesday’s report of 80. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Wednesday afternoon.

“Due to the rise in cases, we will being reporting hospitalization numbers Monday through Fridays,” the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center said.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

