Winn. Co. Sheriff’s Office releases body cam footage from deputy-involved fatal shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -This dramatic video is now in the hands of the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force, as it investigates the fatal shooting of a suspect by a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office sergeant.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says he released body cam video from all four deputies involved in an April 10 shooting of a domestic violence suspect inside his home because it helps preserve the integrity of the investigation. It’s powerful video that we want to warn you may be considered difficult and disturbing for some to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

Sheriff Caruana says deputies received permission from Faustin Guetigo’s wife to enter the couple’s home in the 2100 block of Bellwort drive. She had already called 911 twice that day claiming domestic abuse. Those calls were also released by the sheriff’s office.

The video shows Guetigo coming up from the basement carrying a metal pipe. You can hear Sergeant Joe Broullard directing the suspect to drop the pipe at least five times. Guetigo did not drop the pipe and continued up the stairs where Broullard shot at the suspect at least 12 times. The video also shows Guetigo swinging a pipe at sergeant Broullard in the head, knocking him unconscious. Deputies can then be seen handcuffing the suspect before beginning medical efforts on Guetigo. He died from his injuries at a Rockford hospital.

“After the independent investigation and review, by policy my office will conduct an administrative review to insure that the actions of our deputies met the high standards of the policies and procedures of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s office,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force expects to give biweekly updates on the status of the investigation.

