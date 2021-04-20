Advertisement

WATCH: Railway worker rescues child from path of oncoming train

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MUMBAI, India (CNN) - Dramatic video shows the moment a railroad worker in India risked his life to save a child who fell on the tracks in front of an oncoming train.

The child was at a train station Saturday in Mumbai, India, with his mother, who is blind, when he slipped and fell onto the tracks as a train sped toward the station.

Surveillance video posted to Twitter Monday shows station worker Mayur Shelkhe sprint toward the child to lift him, then himself, onto the platform moments ahead of the train’s arrival. Thanks to Shelkhe, the child was not injured.

India’s Ministry of Railways, who released the video, praised Shelke for his actions.

“He risked his life to save the life of the child,” said the department in a tweet. “We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty.”

Shelke was also honored by the Mumbai Central Railway’s divisional railway manager and fellow staff members.

