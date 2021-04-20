Survey for family members of veterans now available

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A survey for the family members of veterans was released Tuesday.

The Rockford SheVets have partnered with Dana Jungbauer who works at the National Center for Rural Health Professions, Rockford Campus. The survey is aimed to identify mental health care resources that are available to the families of veterans. The survey, is to go to the families of veterans — mainly spouses/partners, possibly also adult children — to identify which resources they currently have available to them and which resources they need but don’t have access to.

These surveys are not limited to Winnebago county, only the State of Illinois.

Your answers are important to understanding what resources are currently available to you and what resources are needed to provide veteran families with the best care possible. Your answers will help in the development of new resources, aimed at providing veteran families with the care they need, to better their health, according to SheVets.

The survey takes about 5-10 minutes to complete. Participation is voluntary and anonymous. You will not receive compensation for your participation. If you finish the survey, we will take this as an indication that you have consented to participate in this project. You can skip questions or stop any time you like. The collected answers will not contain any information that could lead to identification of the participant.

For further information, you may contact Dana Jungbauer, danaj2@uic.edu.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.