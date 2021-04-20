Snow chances remain intact Tuesday, hard freeze to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the wake of the weekend’s seasonable temperatures in the 60s, Monday’s chill may have come as a shock to the system. The 52° high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport Monday is more typical of late March, and that was one of the warmest stations to report! Things aren’t to get better anytime soon, as highs aren’t to get out of the 40s on either of the next two days. The bigger stories, though, will be the continued chances for snow in and around the area as well as the prospects for a hard freeze on at least one and likely more than one occasion. The good news is that even though signs continue to point to many of us witnessing the flying of snowflakes Tuesday, there’s a high degree of confidence that the snow will be, at worst, a nuisance.

This incoming storm system is not one that's going to cause any significant impact whatsoever. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The day is to open quietly, but snow will begin to advance into the southernmost reaches of our area by mid to late morning Tuesday. Depending on temperatures, there’s the possibility a few raindrops may mix in at first.

Snow will be advancing northeastward by mid to late morning Tuesday, first reaching the southernmost parts of our area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the early afternoon hours, precipitation will have reached the vast majority of the area. There will be, however, a rather sharp cutoff in the precipitation, so it’s not guaranteed that everyone in our area will have rain or snowfall. In fact, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see a few locations, especially those northwest of Rockford, to escape with little, if any precipitation. Worth noting in the graphic below is that there’s a very decent bet that precipitation may have shifted over to a wintry mix of rain and snow, or perhaps exclusively rain in a few spots, thanks to temperatures warming well above the freezing mark.

Mixed precipitation is likely over much of the Stateline early Tuesday afternoon. There will be areas that escape precipitation altogether, though. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While precipitation will likely continue for a good chunk of the afternoon, it appears increasingly likely that it’s to shut off a bit more quickly than originally anticipated. Latest guidance suggests that most of us will begin to dry out by the dinner hour or very shortly thereafter.

A few rain or snow showers may linger into the early evening hours Tuesday, though things look to quiet down quickly after that. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As far as accumulations go, it’s looking increasingly clear that the Stateline’s going to be spared this go around. A combination of factors, including the more southerly storm track, warm ground and pavement temperatures, and above freezing air temperatures, all points to there being no more than a dusting of snow on grassy surfaces in and around the Stateline. Accumulations of any significance will be found well to our south over Central and Southern Illinois and into Central Indiana. Even there, only 2 to 3 inches of snow are to be expected, and travel impacts are to be generally low.

If there's to be any accumulation from snowfall, it would be a dusting on grassy surfaces. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Meteorologically speaking, the biggest story here in the coming days won’t be snow, but rather the infiltration of some bitterly cold air by mid-April standards. Temperatures are to plunge overnight Tuesday as skies clear, and when all is said and done, it appears as though we’re ticketed for lows in the middle and upper 20s. It’s no surprise that Freeze Warnings have been hoisted as a result beginning Tuesday evening and carrying through early Wednesday. Those who’ve done any early planting will need to take precautions in short order. And plants that are in the ground need to be covered no later than dinnertime Tuesday. Potted plants should be brought indoors, if possible.

The entire state of Illinois has been placed under a Freeze Warning beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It appears as though this won’t be our only freeze of the week. All signs point to a repeat performance Wednesday night into the early stages of Thursday. Another Freeze Warning is nearly certain to be issued for that time period. That’s likely to come by Tuesday afternoon.

A hard freeze is likely to occur both Tuesday night and Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A moderating trend in our temperatures is to get underway Thursday. Highs then are to return into the 50s. Friday through Sunday should all see temperatures top out in the lower 60s. Come Monday, temperatures are likely to reach 70°, and an 80° temperature isn’t to be ruled out next Tuesday.

