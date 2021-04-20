Advertisement

Rockford Police break down latest crime statistics

Crime is up in five out of the seven categories.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the Rockford Police Department works to combat crime in the Forest City, the latest crime statistics show increases in almost every area including a spike in auto thefts.

“A large percentage of our auto thefts have to do with cars that are left running and unattended, so people who are heating up their cars in their driveways or parking lots or leaving them running when they go into stores,” said Rockford Police Deputy Chief Kurt Whisenand.

The numbers compare the first three months of 2020 to the first three months of this year. The stats show car thefts are up 80 percent, and police say juveniles are behind the increase.

“Kids under the age of 18 aren’t in school full time where last year they were that obviously increases the opportunity for them to be out doing things they shouldn’t be doing,” said Whisenand.

Domestic related incidents are also up and account for 42 percent of the city’s overall violent crime this year.

“Our violent crime rate was a little bit higher the first quarter of this year than it was last year, and the fact that the domestic violence is even a bigger share is concerning,” said Whisenand.

Area therapists encourage those struggling in relationships to reach out and seek help.

“A lot of times the secrets that come with being in a domestic violence or a toxic relationship those secrets that are kept are tied to the shame that a person feels, and being able to share that and talk with that through with someone else gives some alleviation,” said KP Counseling Executive Director Kevin Polky.

