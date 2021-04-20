Rockford man charged after Walgreens robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old Rockford man was charged after an aggravated robbery on Sunday night.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., Rockford Police Department officers were sent to the Walgreens at 3336 11th St. for a report of an aggravated robbery. The suspect, a white man, with a visible face tattoo and no face covering, told the cashier to open up the register while implying he had a gun in his pocket.

The clerk opened the drawer and the suspect reached inside and removed cash. He then took off on foot while telling the clerk not to follow or he would shoot him.

Detectives from the Rockford Police Department conducted a follow-up investigation and were able to identify the suspect as 38-year-old Scott Njos. Njos was located Monday afternoon in the area of 6100 E. State St. but fled from officers.

Njos’ vehicle was later found at E. State Street and Hunter Avenue where it had crashed into a tree. He was taken into custody a short distance from the vehicle and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges of aggravated robbery and outstanding federal probation warrant against Njos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.