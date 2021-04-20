Rockford man at large after Clodius & Company burglary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested and charged following a burglary on May 30, 2020.

On May 30, 2020, at approximately 11:10 p.m., The Rockford Police Department was sent to Clodius & Company at 252 S. Mulford for an alarm. An investigation revealed that at least five subjects broke into the store. Glass cases were broken and items were stolen from the cases, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Detectives from the Rockford Police Department conducted a follow-up investigation and were able to identify one of the suspects as 35-year-old Marcus Dandridge. On April 20, 2021, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized a charge against Dandridge and a warrant was obtained for him, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Dandridge remains at large for the burglary charge.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

