People line up at dispensaries for 4/20

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Across the Stateline, people lined-up outside some of the popular dispensaries to celebrate a marijuana-based holiday.

At Sunnyside in Rockford, a steady stream of customers went in and out of the building throughout the day. In Loves Park, the Hemp Center of Northern Illinois celebrates by announcing its expansion and by releasing a new product line. The business is based around CBD infused products and hopes to serve more of the region once it’s new café opens.

“The café is going to be located inside the hemp center we’re going to have about 16 seats it’s kind of more of a grab and go you are more than welcome to stay and dine here. Most of the stuff is going to be pre-packaged small little satellite kitchen that we are going to use to cater over here,” Laura Renner, owner of the Hemp Center of Northern Illinois said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.