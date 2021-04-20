Advertisement

Navy Pier to reopen April 30

Tour boats and cruises, the new Sable hotel and some restaurants will be open at limited capacity.
Navy Pier is reopening!
By CBS
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready to ride the Ferris Wheel again.

Chicago’s Navy Pier will reopen on Friday April 30 after being closed months because of COVID concerns. It will be “restoring public access to select outdoor spaces and attractions and cautiously resuming partial operations with public health and safety at the forefront.”

The following spaces will be open to the public: Navy Pier parking garages, the pavilion, North and South Docks, Pier Park (including select rides and attractions), and the East End Plaza.

Tour boats and cruises, the new Sable hotel and some restaurants will be open at limited capacity (per government guidelines.) Navy Pier will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday during this phase.

The tourist attraction was closed to the public since Labor Day.

“Following Navy Pier’s longest closure in recent history, we are anxious to reopen our spaces and safely welcome guests back to the Pier,” Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner said. “With mass vaccination rollouts now underway, we are eager to help guests safely reconnect to Chicago and its most treasured experiences, and remain committed to helping revive the city and region.”

