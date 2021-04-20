Advertisement

Morrison PD: 16-year-old girl missing since Friday afternoon

Hutson was last seen at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday.
Lorilee Lane Hutson
Lorilee Lane Hutson(Morrison Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Morrison Police Department is searching for Lorilee Lane Hutson, a 16-year-old girl last seen on Friday afternoon.

Hutson was last seen at approximately 2:45 p.m. She has long, strawberry blonde hair with blue eyes. She stands 5 feet and six inches tall weighing approximately 145 to 160 pounds. She has a small scar at the end of her right eyebrow while having no tattoos or piercings, according to the Morrison Police Department.

The missing teen also has braces; the top row are white braces and bottom row are silver braces. Hutson was last seen wearing an Army green sweatshirt with “USAF” in black lettering on front, blue jeans and white Adidas shoes. She has an Under Armor backpack that’s colored black and gray camouflage with red trim, according to the Morrison Police Department.

The picture of Hutson with the “USAF” sweatshirt was taken just Friday morning before school. Hutson does not have any known health problems or dependencies, according to the Morrison Police Department.

So far in the investigation, it appears as though Hutson left home voluntarily, according to the Morrison Police Department.

If anyone has any information or has seen Hutson, contact:

  • Morrison Police Department 815-772-7659
  • Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office 815-772-4044 (Dispatch – Option 7)
  • National Center for Missing and Exploited Children 800-THE-LOST (843-5678)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benigno Ortiz
Man found guilty of sexually abusing 11-year-old child in Boone Co.
Cases of human remains not connected, said Winn. Co. Coroner
Police investigate robberies
Rockford businesses robbed on Sunday, police investigating
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirms to 23 News that a death investigation is underway...
Dead body found on Rockford’s southeast side
Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald’s in Chicago

Latest News

IDPH is providing mobile COVID-19 testing in Winnebago County.
IDPH: 2,587 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths
Sosnowski, Vella call for state unemployment offices to reopen
Sosnowski, Vella call for state unemployment offices to reopen
Navy Pier is reopening!
Navy Pier to reopen April 30
An official launch date will be announced soon.
City council paves way for electric scooters to come to Rockford