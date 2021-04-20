Morrison PD: 16-year-old girl missing since Friday afternoon

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Morrison Police Department is searching for Lorilee Lane Hutson, a 16-year-old girl last seen on Friday afternoon.

Hutson was last seen at approximately 2:45 p.m. She has long, strawberry blonde hair with blue eyes. She stands 5 feet and six inches tall weighing approximately 145 to 160 pounds. She has a small scar at the end of her right eyebrow while having no tattoos or piercings, according to the Morrison Police Department.

The missing teen also has braces; the top row are white braces and bottom row are silver braces. Hutson was last seen wearing an Army green sweatshirt with “USAF” in black lettering on front, blue jeans and white Adidas shoes. She has an Under Armor backpack that’s colored black and gray camouflage with red trim, according to the Morrison Police Department.

The picture of Hutson with the “USAF” sweatshirt was taken just Friday morning before school. Hutson does not have any known health problems or dependencies, according to the Morrison Police Department.

So far in the investigation, it appears as though Hutson left home voluntarily, according to the Morrison Police Department.

If anyone has any information or has seen Hutson, contact:

Morrison Police Department 815-772-7659

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office 815-772-4044 (Dispatch – Option 7)

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children 800-THE-LOST (843-5678)

